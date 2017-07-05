Wayland City Council Meeting 7-5-17

Wayland City Council Meeting 7-5-17Written by Theresa Rose on July 5, 2017
- Roll Call
- Consent Agenda
Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.
- Minutes of June 21, 2017
- Bills for Payment/CD Renewal
- Report
- Clerks Budgetary Report
- Utility Dept. Report
- Police Dept. Report
- Firefighter Dept. Report – Annual Report/FF Roster
- Citizen Forum
The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.
- Unfinished Business
- Authorize Mayor to Sign 2017 Derelict Building Grant Asbestos Project Agreement with DNR
- Discuss Fireworks Law Impact/City Ordinance 45.22 “Fireworks Permit”
- New Business
- Cummings Street Project – Draw Request #2 – Jones Contracting Corporation
- #2017-12 “A Resolution To Certify A Nuisance Mowing Lien Against Real Estate”
- #2017-13 “A Resolution To Certify A Nuisance Mowing Lien Against Real Estate”
- Building Permits – Approved
Corey Farmer – Install solar panels at ag land adjacent (west) of 202 Lakeshore Dr.
- Adjournment