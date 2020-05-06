Wayland City Council Meeting 5-6-2020

Wayland City Council meeting at 7:30 pm in the Wayland City Hall



Public Hearing – 7:30 P.M. – FYE20 Budget Amendment #1

Public Hearing – 7:30 P.M. – Sanitary Sewer Rehab Project -2020 – Proposed Drawings, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Estimated Costs

Consent Agenda – Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration. Minutes of April 15, 2020 Bills for Payment/CD Renewal Report Clerks Budgetary Report Utility Dept. Report Police Dept. Report Firefighter Dept. Report

Citizen Forum –The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. Please state your name and address for the record and limit your remarks so others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

Unfinished Business

Ongoing Discussion – City Hall Protocol for Corona-19 Virus Pandemic/Comm Events Update on West Park Wetlands Project

New Business 2020-11 “City Budget Amendment & Certification Resolution–FY19/20 #1” 2020-12 “A Resolution Awarding Contracts For The Sanitary Sewer Rehab – 2020 Project” Contract for Services with SEIRPC for SRF Loan Sewer Rehab & Lagoon Upgrade Project West Park Wetlands Play Equipment Installation and Wood Fiber Proposal West Park Wetlands Security Cameras Proposal Authorize Mayor to Sign Agreement For Urban-State Traffic Engineering Program (U-STEP) Request for Support – Henry County Freedom Rock Review/Approve Fireworks Display Permit Application

Building Permits – Approved

-Henry County Habitat for Humanity-New Frame 42’ x 26’ house at 302 W 2nd Street

-Ron Scarff – 18’Lx12’Wx12’H wood gazebo at 110 W Cummings St.

-Raymond Delzell – 48’Lx56’Wx32’H wood fence at 402 S Pearl St.

-Alec Birdsell – 26’Lx24’Wx6’H wood privacy fence at 301 E Main St.

-Pauline Wyse – Re-roof house at 116 W Hwy 78

-Isaiah Stauffer – 12’x8’x8’ wood frame storage building at 303 W 4th St.

-Greg Rich – Demolition of house and garage at 206 S Pearl St.

-Steve Miller – Demolition of barn at 309 W 2nd St