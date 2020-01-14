Wayland City Council Meeting

Wayland City Council meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, January 15 at 7:30 pm at the Wayland City Hall.

Roll Call

2. Public Hearing–7:30 pm–Proposed Amendment to the Wayland Urban Renewal Plan

3. Consent Agenda

Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.

a. Minutes of January 6, 2020

b. Bills for Payment

4. Citizen Forum

The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

5. Unfinished Business

a.

6. New Business

a. Res. 2020-02 “Resolution Setting Time And Place For A Public Hearing For The Purpose Of Considering The Maximum Tax Dollars From Certain Levies For The City’s Proposed Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Budget”

b. Res. 2020-03 “Resolution To Approve Urban Renewal Plan Amendment for the Wayland Urban Renewal Area”

c. Consider Stop or Yield Sign at Alleyway Intersecting with 200 block of W. Front Street, Northbound and Southbound Traffic

d. Consider Water Plant Computer Software and Licensing Upgrade Quote (Jetco)

e. Budget Discussion –W55 North (1 mile in city limits) – Road Work Project w/County

f. Consider Filing Notice of Intent to Apply for CAT Grant for “West Park Wetlands”

7. Building Permits – Approved

Lynn Roth – 20’ x 12’ x 12’ wood frame storage building at 305A South Pearl St.

8. Adjournment

MAYOR: Greg Rich

COUNCIL: Melinda Ullery,

Aaron Barnhart, Chet Fort,

Kathie Grimm, Caylon DeVaul

CLERK: Beverly Conrad

TREAS: Terry Kaufman

ATTORNEY: Mike Vance

Regular Meeting Agenda

Wayland City Hall @ 7:30 P.M.

January 15, 2020

City Hall/Council Chambers

PO Box 155

218 W Main St

Wayland, IA 52654

Phone: 319-256-3276

Fax: 319-256-3279