Wayland City Council Meeting

June 10, 7:30 pm, Wayland City Hall

1. Roll Call

2. Consent Agenda

Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.

a. Minutes of May 15, 2019

b. Bills for Payment

c. Treas. Report

d. Clerks Budgetary Report

e. Utility Dept. Report

f. Police Dept. Report

g. Firefighter Dept. Report

3. Citizen Forum

The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

4. Unfinished Business

a. Review Quotes/Award Project To Stabilize Creek Bank at West Park

b. 2019 Sidewalk Program Bids/Award Contractor

5. New Business

a. Approve Engineer for Splashpad/Recreational Enhancements Project-Shive Hattery

b. Resolution 2019-09 “A Resolution For Approval To Provide Support To The Wayland Recreational Enhancements (Splashpad Project)

c. Res, 2019-10 “Resolution To Authorize 28E Agreement Between The City Of Wayland and Henry County, Iowa”

d. Review/Approve/Authorize Mayor to Sign Goal Setting Session Agreement with Callahan Municipal Consultants

e. 4th July & Splashpad Committee Road Closure Request –– Main Street 9-5 pm on 7/4/19

f. Consider Purchase of Aerial Photo of Wayland – Greg Cromer

6. Building Permits – Approved

*Terry Kaufman – Re-side garage at 410 W Front St.

*Eldora Boshart – Re-roof/re-side and replace 5 windows at 109 Cummings (Red Barn)

*Wayland Mennonite Home Association – Re-roof Parkview Home at 102 N Jackson St

*Kenny Meyer – 20’x10’x12’ Wood Storage Shed at 210 W Highway 78

*Scott McNevin – 8’x8’x9’ Wood Garden Shed at 301 E Front St.

*Sara Piper – Add steel on east side (partial) and replace south garage door and walk-in door on east side of garage.

7. Adjournment

