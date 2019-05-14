Wayland City Council Meeting

Wayland City Council meeting May 15 at 7:30 pm in the Wayland City Hall

Roll Call

2. Public Hearing – 7:30 p.m – FY 18/19 Budget Amendment #2.

Public Hearing –7:30 p.m. “Public Hearing On Proposal To Enter Into A Sewer Revenue Loan And Disbursement Agreement”

3. Consent Agenda

Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.

a. Minutes of May 1, 2019

b. Bills for Payment

c. RFL WEDCo Semi-Annual Report

4. Citizen Forum -The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

5. Unfinished Business

a. Cost Sharing for Natural Gas Hook-up at 1384 170th St, Mt Pleasant

6. New Business

a. Res. 2019-05 “City Budget Amendment and Certification Resolution–FY 18/19–Amendment #2”

b. Res. 2019-06 “Resolution Taking Additional Action With Respect To A Sewer Revenue Loan And Disbursement Agreement And Authorizing, Approving And Securing The Payment Of A $180,000 Sewer Revenue Loan And Disbursement Agreement Anticipation Project Note (IFA Interim Loan And Disbursement Agreement)”

c. Application for Cigarette Permit Renewal Wayland BP (Cobb Oil)

d. 2019 Sidewalk Program Bids/Award Contractor

e. Natural Gas Hook Up Request – New Home at 3387 Wayland Road, Wayland

f. Res. 2019-07 “Resolution Granting Variance To Temporarily Conduct Open Burning Of Landscape/Yard Waste At Specified Place And For A Specified Purpose”

g. Res. 2019-08 “Rescheduling A Regular Council Meeting” (June 5th to 10th)

7. Building Permits – Approved

Kaye Johnson – Re-roof house at 116 W 2nd Street

8. Adjournment

MAYOR: Greg Rich

COUNCIL: Melinda Ullery,

Aaron Barnhart, Chet Fort,

Kathie Grimm, Caylon DeVaul

CLERK: Beverly Conrad

TREAS: Terry Kaufman

ATTORNEY: Mike Vance

Regular Meeting Agenda

Wayland City Hall @ 7:30 P.M.

May 15, 2019

City Hall/Council Chambers

PO Box 155

218 W Main St

Wayland, IA 52654

Phone: 319-256-3276

Fax: 319-256-3279