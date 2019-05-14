Wayland City Council MeetingWritten by Theresa Rose on May 14, 2019
Wayland City Council meeting May 15 at 7:30 pm in the Wayland City Hall
Roll Call
2. Public Hearing – 7:30 p.m – FY 18/19 Budget Amendment #2.
Public Hearing –7:30 p.m. “Public Hearing On Proposal To Enter Into A Sewer Revenue Loan And Disbursement Agreement”
3. Consent Agenda
Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.
a. Minutes of May 1, 2019
b. Bills for Payment
c. RFL WEDCo Semi-Annual Report
4. Citizen Forum -The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.
5. Unfinished Business
a. Cost Sharing for Natural Gas Hook-up at 1384 170th St, Mt Pleasant
6. New Business
a. Res. 2019-05 “City Budget Amendment and Certification Resolution–FY 18/19–Amendment #2”
b. Res. 2019-06 “Resolution Taking Additional Action With Respect To A Sewer Revenue Loan And Disbursement Agreement And Authorizing, Approving And Securing The Payment Of A $180,000 Sewer Revenue Loan And Disbursement Agreement Anticipation Project Note (IFA Interim Loan And Disbursement Agreement)”
c. Application for Cigarette Permit Renewal Wayland BP (Cobb Oil)
d. 2019 Sidewalk Program Bids/Award Contractor
e. Natural Gas Hook Up Request – New Home at 3387 Wayland Road, Wayland
f. Res. 2019-07 “Resolution Granting Variance To Temporarily Conduct Open Burning Of Landscape/Yard Waste At Specified Place And For A Specified Purpose”
g. Res. 2019-08 “Rescheduling A Regular Council Meeting” (June 5th to 10th)
7. Building Permits – Approved
Kaye Johnson – Re-roof house at 116 W 2nd Street
8. Adjournment
MAYOR: Greg Rich
COUNCIL: Melinda Ullery,
Aaron Barnhart, Chet Fort,
Kathie Grimm, Caylon DeVaul
CLERK: Beverly Conrad
TREAS: Terry Kaufman
ATTORNEY: Mike Vance
Regular Meeting Agenda
Wayland City Hall @ 7:30 P.M.
May 15, 2019
City Hall/Council Chambers
PO Box 155
218 W Main St
Wayland, IA 52654
Phone: 319-256-3276
Fax: 319-256-3279