Wayland City Council Meeting

Wayland City Meeting December 19, 2018 at the Wayland City Hall.
Budget Workshop @ 6:45 pm
- Roll Call @ 7:30 pm – Regular Meeting
- Consent Agenda
- Minutes of December 5, 2018
- Bills for Payment
- Citizen Forum
- Unfinished Business
- New Business
- 2018-31 “Resolution Directing the City Clerk To Publish Notice Of Hearing On The Adoption Of the Proposed “Code of Ordinances Of The City Of Wayland, Iowa” (Set Public Hearing Date of January 2, 2019)
- Training– January 15 & 16, 2019 – Ankeny – IAMU OQ Workshop – Barry & Randy
- Discussion on Increasing Sewer Rates
- Approve Response to IMWCA Recommendations-Formal Training/Documentation for all employees
- Building Permits – Approved
-Wayland Mennonite Church – Remove existing shed and move in 8’ x 12’ frame storage shed at 104 W 2nd Street
- Adjournment