Wayland City Council Meeting

Wayland City Meeting December 19, 2018 at the Wayland City Hall.

Budget Workshop @ 6:45 pm

Roll Call @ 7:30 pm – Regular Meeting

Consent Agenda

Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.

Minutes of December 5, 2018 Bills for Payment

Citizen Forum

The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

Unfinished Business

New Business 2018-31 “Resolution Directing the City Clerk To Publish Notice Of Hearing On The Adoption Of the Proposed “Code of Ordinances Of The City Of Wayland, Iowa” (Set Public Hearing Date of January 2, 2019) Training– January 15 & 16, 2019 – Ankeny – IAMU OQ Workshop – Barry & Randy Discussion on Increasing Sewer Rates Approve Response to IMWCA Recommendations-Formal Training/Documentation for all employees

Building Permits – Approved

-Wayland Mennonite Church – Remove existing shed and move in 8’ x 12’ frame storage shed at 104 W 2nd Street