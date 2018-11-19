Wayland City Council Meeting

The Wayland City Council Meets November 21 at 7:30 pm at the Wayland City Hall.

Roll Call

2. Consent Agenda

Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.

a. Minutes of November 7, 2018

b. Bills for Payment

c. WEDC Semi-Annual and Development Agreement Report

3. Citizen Forum

The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

4. Unfinished Business

a. Review Draft – City Code Recodification Project

b. Health Insurance Renewal

c. Res. 2018-29 “Resolution to Certify A Nuisance Mowing Lien Against Real Estate”

5. New Business

a. Set Date & Time for Budget Workshop

6. Building Permits – Approved

*Chet Fort – New 74’ x 32’ frame house at 204 E Marshall St.

*Viola Karr – 16’ x 12’ frame storage shed at 307 E Main St.