Wayland City Council Meeting

The Wayland City Council meets 11-7-18 at 7:30 pm in the Wayland City Hall

Roll Call

2. Consent Agenda

Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.

a. Minutes of October 17, 2018

b. Bills for Payment

c. Treas. Report

d. Clerks Budgetary Report

e. Utility Dept. Report

f. Police Dept. Report

g. Firefighter Dept. Report (Roster Change-Add Kerwin Leichty)

3. Citizen Forum

The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

4. Unfinished Business

a. Consider Quotes for Purchase of Equipment to Replace Massey

b. Review Draft – City Code Recodification Project

5. New Business

a. Optimists Club Presentation – Jim Cluney (Washington, Iowa Chapter)

b. Consider Purchase of Phone Headset

c. Consider Quote for Simplicity Mower

d. Health Insurance Renewal

e. Tax Abatement Application – Gary Messer – 12 x 28 frame addition at 207 Depot

f. Potential Change of Next Meeting Date to Tuesday, November 20th (if needed)

6. Building Permits – Approved

-Keith Dugger – Re-roof house (partial) at 210 N Jefferson St.

-David Shreeves – Move in 16’x10x12’ frame storage shed at 301 W Front St.

-Sarah Piper – 3’ wood emergency exit stairway at 215/217 W Main St.

-Gerry Miles – Move in 12’x 12’ x 10’ Frame storage shed at 401 E Main St

7. Adjournment

MAYOR: Greg Rich

COUNCIL: Melinda Ullery,

Aaron Barnhart, Chet Fort,

Kathie Grimm, Caylon DeVaul

CLERK: Beverly Conrad

TREAS: Terry Kaufman

ATTORNEY: Mike Vance

