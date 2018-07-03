Wayland City Council Meeting

The Wayland City Council Meets Thursday, July 5 at 7:30 pm at the Wayland City Hall. Please note the change of date.

c. Treas. Report

d. Clerks Budgetary Report

e. Utility Dept. Report

f. Police Dept. Report

g. Firefighter Dept. –Annual Report/FF Roster

3. Citizen Forum

The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your

name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The

Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

4. Unfinished Business

a.

5. New Business

a. Res. 2018-13 “Resolution To Certify A Nuisance Fallen Tree Removal Bill Lien

Against Real Estate”

b. Authorize Purchase of Backup Water Treatment Brine Pump

c. Options For Beautification of East Wall of Building at 215/217 W Main

d. Sewer Project Update

6. Building Permits – Approved

– Jeff Perry – Re-side house/garage at 207 W Front St.

7. Adjournment

MAYOR: Greg Rich

COUNCIL: Melinda Ullery,

Aaron Barnhart, Chet Fort,

Kathie Grimm, Caylon DeVaul

CLERK: Beverly Conrad

TREAS: Terry Kaufman

ATTORNEY: Mike Vance

Regular Meeting Agenda

Wayland City Hall @ 7:30 P.M.

July 5, 2018

City Hall/Council Chambers

PO Box 155

218 W Main St

Wayland, IA 52654

Phone: 319-256-3276

Fax: 319-256-3279