Wayland City Council meeting

December 20, 2017

7:30 pm at the Wayland City Hall

1. Roll Call

2. Oath of Office – Greg Rich, Caylon DeVaul, Melinda Ullery

3. Consent Agenda

Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.

a. Minutes of Dec. 6, 2017

b. Bills for Payment

c. Fire Department Report (Roster Update)

4. Citizen Forum

The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

5. Unfinished Business

a.

6. New Business

a. Tax Abatement Application – Jayne Borchardt for 10’ x 15” Addition to 111 W 3rd St.

b. L.L. Pelling 2018 Summer Street Work Bid Proposal

c. Res. 2017-27 “Resolution To Certify A Nuisance Mowing Lien Against Real Estate” RBI

d. Consider Purchase to Replace Box Blade

e. Consider Purchase of Round Tables for Community Center

f. Council Resignation Effective 12/31/2017 – Greg Rich (elected as Mayor)

g. Res. 2017-24 “Resolution of Appreciation to Councilman Karole Miller”

h. Res. 2017-25 “Resolution of Appreciation to Councilman Greg Rich”

i. Res. 2017-26 “Resolution of Appreciation to Mayor Bradley Roth”

7. Building Permits – none

8. Adjournment

MAYOR: Bradley Roth

COUNCIL: Melinda Ullery Karole Miller, Greg Rich, Chet Fort, Aaron Barnhart

CLERK: Beverly Conrad

TREAS: Terry Kaufman

ATTORNEY: Mike Vance

