Wayland City Council Meeting

Wayland City Council Meeting Agenda

7:30 pm Wednesday Wayland City Hall

Consent Agenda

Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.

a. Minutes of Aug. 16, 2017

b. Bills for Payment

c. Treas. Report

d. Clerks Budgetary Report

e. Utility Dept. Report

f. Police Dept. Report

g. Firefighter Dept. Report

3. Citizen Forum

The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

4. Unfinished Business

5. New Business

a. Res. #2017-16 “Approves RUT Report To Be Filed With The DOT Prior To September 30, 2017”

b. Change Order #2 – Jones Contracting – Cummings Street Project

c. Draw Request #4 – Jones Contracting – Cummings Street Project

d. Res. #2017-17 “Resolution Accepting Work – Cummings Street Paving Project”

e. Define Eligibility For Energy Efficiency Rebates

f. Approve Annual Financial Report FYE 6/30/17 for publication/filing w/State Auditor

g. Review/Approve FY 2016/2017 Annual Urban Renewal Report

h. Training – Bev Conrad – IMFOA/Data Tech – October 18-20th, 2017 – Des Moines

i. Gas Installation Expense -3386 Wayland Road

j. Set Trick or Treat Night as October 31, 2017 from 5:30 to 7:30 PM

6. Building Permits – Approved – none

7. Adjournment

MAYOR: Bradley Roth

COUNCIL: Melinda Ullery Karole Miller, Greg Rich, Chet Fort, Aaron Barnhart

CLERK: Beverly Conrad

TREAS: Terry Kaufman

ATTORNEY: Mike Vance

