Wayland City Council Meeting

Wayland City Council meeting 7:30 pm Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Roll Call

Public Hearing – Amending Zoning Ordinance – 7:30 pm

RE: Changing Permitted Uses in Industrial District (I-1)

Consent Agenda

Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.

Minutes of July 5, 2017 Bills for Payment Annual Zoning Commission Report

Citizen Forum

The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

Unfinished Business

New Business #65-2017 “An Ordinance Amending The Wayland Zoning Ordinance For The City Of Wayland, Iowa, Section 090-020.A(1) (1st reading) Northway Pump – Quote for Well Pump/Pipe Work Consider Purchase of Radar Speed Sign Discuss Termination of Fireworks Multi-Year Agreement #2017-14 “A Resolution To Certify A Nuisance Mowing Lien Against Real Estate” Quote for Dump Truck Body and Hydraulics

Building Permits – Approved

Janet Sterling – Re-roof house at 407 W Front St

MD Orthopaedics – 40’ x 40’ x 12’ wood frame/steel siding storage room addition with attached 20’x16’ exterior room and loading dock at 604 N Parkway St.

Laurie Kinzler- 10’x12’ metal storage shed at 116 N Madison St.