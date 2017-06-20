Wayland City Council Meeting

The Wayland City Council meets June 21 at 7:30 pm in the Wayland City Hall

1. Roll Call

2. Consent Agenda

Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.

a. Minutes of June 7, 2017

b. Bills for Payment

3. Citizen Forum

The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

4. Unfinished Business

a.

5. New Business

a. Sheriff Rich McNamee – Presentation on Proposed Henry County Jail Project

b. Res. #2017-09 “A Resolution In Support Of A Bond Issue For Construction Of A New Henry County, Iowa Jail”

c. Quote/Consider Purchase of Equipment Forks (for backhoe)

d. Financial Services Agreement with Piper Jaffrey for Sewer Project

e. Purchase Block of Shift9 Labs IT Time (effective July for new hardware)

f. Res. #2017-10 “Resolution To Transfer Funds FYE18”

g. Res. #2017-11 “A Resolution Authorizing Wages and Benefits for City Employees for the Fiscal Year of July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2018”

6. Building Permits – Approved

Norman Boshart – Re-side house and garage, replace 7 windows and remove existing deck at 204 W 2nd St.

7. Adjournment

MAYOR: Bradley Roth

COUNCIL: Melinda Ullery Karole Miller, Greg Rich, Chet Fort, Aaron Barnhart

CLERK: Beverly Conrad

TREAS: Terry Kaufman

ATTORNEY: Mike Vance

Regular Meeting Agenda

Wayland City Hall @ 7:30 P.M.

June 21, 2017

City Hall/Council Chambers

PO Box 155

218 W Main St

Wayland, IA 52654

Phone: 319-256-3276

Fax: 319-256-3279