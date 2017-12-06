Wayland City Council Meeting 12/6/17

Roll Call

2. Consent Agenda

Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.

a. Minutes of November 15, 2017

b. Bills for Payment

c. Treas. Report

d. Clerks Budgetary Report

e. Utility Dept. Report

f. Police Dept. Report

g. Firefighter Dept. Report

h. WEDC Semi-Annual and Development Agreement Report

3. Citizen Forum

The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

4. Unfinished Business

5. New Business

a. Tax Abatement Application – Eichelberger Farms Inc for a 200’ x 66’ X 16’ metal over wood frame shop and storage building

b. Approve FY17/18 Budget Amendment for Publication and Set Public Hearing Date for January 3, 2018 at 7:30 PM

c. Approve Response to IMWCA Recommendations-Pre-Placement Examinations

d. Health Insurance Renewal Options

e. Res. 2017-23 “Resolution Setting A Policy for Employee Recognition Event”

f. Approve & Authorize Mayor to Sign EHCCF $3000 Grant Agreement-Water Fountain/ADA Picnic Table for Central Park

g. Consider Reimbursement Request- Sewer Lagoon Electric Power Connection

6. Building Permits – Approved

7. Adjournment

MAYOR: Bradley Roth

COUNCIL: Melinda Ullery Karole Miller, Greg Rich, Chet Fort, Aaron Barnhart

CLERK: Beverly Conrad

TREAS: Terry Kaufman

ATTORNEY: Mike Vance

