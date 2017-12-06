Wayland City Council Meeting 12/6/17

Wayland City Council Meeting 12/6/17Written by Theresa Rose on December 6, 2017
The Wayland City Council Meets at 7:30 pm in the Wayland City Hall
Roll Call
2. Consent Agenda
Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.
a. Minutes of November 15, 2017
b. Bills for Payment
c. Treas. Report
d. Clerks Budgetary Report
e. Utility Dept. Report
f. Police Dept. Report
g. Firefighter Dept. Report
h. WEDC Semi-Annual and Development Agreement Report
3. Citizen Forum
The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.
4. Unfinished Business
5. New Business
a. Tax Abatement Application – Eichelberger Farms Inc for a 200’ x 66’ X 16’ metal over wood frame shop and storage building
b. Approve FY17/18 Budget Amendment for Publication and Set Public Hearing Date for January 3, 2018 at 7:30 PM
c. Approve Response to IMWCA Recommendations-Pre-Placement Examinations
d. Health Insurance Renewal Options
e. Res. 2017-23 “Resolution Setting A Policy for Employee Recognition Event”
f. Approve & Authorize Mayor to Sign EHCCF $3000 Grant Agreement-Water Fountain/ADA Picnic Table for Central Park
g. Consider Reimbursement Request- Sewer Lagoon Electric Power Connection
6. Building Permits – Approved
7. Adjournment
MAYOR: Bradley Roth
COUNCIL: Melinda Ullery Karole Miller, Greg Rich, Chet Fort, Aaron Barnhart
CLERK: Beverly Conrad
TREAS: Terry Kaufman
ATTORNEY: Mike Vance
