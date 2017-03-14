Wayland City Council Meeting

Wayland City Council meets in regular session March 15 at 7:30 pm at the Wayland City Hall

Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.

Minutes of March 1, 2017 Bills for Payment CD Investments Mayor and County Recognition Day for National Service – Proclamation

Citizen Forum

The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

Unfinished Business

New Business Request For Allowance of Urban Chickens Set Date of April 5, 2017 for CDBG Housing Project Public Hearing (update) Part-Time Help Applications Review – Janitorial Position Quote for Tires – Police Pickup Nomination to Zoning Commission-Laurie Kauffman Request for Natural Gas Hookup – Franklin Avenue Authorize City Clerk to Apply for DNR Asbestos Removal Grant

Building Permits – Approved

-Victory Lane Adventures – Re-roof house, replace 10 windows at 214 W 2nd St.

-Trent Waterhouse – Replace 11 windows at 312 E Railroad St