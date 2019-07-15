Wayland Business Owner Charged With Forgery and Theft

In October of 2017, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Curtis Wagler and Walger Manufacturing, Inc. of Wayland Iowa for potential theft of employee wage(s). Upon investigation, it was found that in 2016 & 2017, over $1,500.00 was taken from employees’ paychecks and it was determined that Wagler committed forgery during the investigation.

On July 15, 2019, Curtis Wagler, 44 of Wayland, was arrested and charged with three (3) counts of Forgery and one (1) count of Theft 2nd degree (all charges are class D felonies).

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Employee Benefits Security Administration.