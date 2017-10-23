Waunita Jane Mathias

Waunita Jane Mathias, 82, of Birmingham, Iowa passed away on October 20, 2017 at her home. She was born on February 17, 1935 to Virgil “RIP” and Ellen Decker Jones in Washington, Iowa. She married Harold Mathias on June 10, 1951 in Fairfield, Iowa. Together they lived on the family farm in Birmingham for more than 66 years.

Jane was known as a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She cared for the house and family, in addition to helping Harold on the farm. Jane was an active member of the Zion Bible Church, where she taught Sunday School and Bible School, assisted with Bible School crafts, was an AWANAS leader and involved with the ladies missionary. She was a great cook and enjoyed babysitting children who lived nearby.

She is survived by her husband, Harold; two sons, Jim (Donna) Mathias of Birmingham, Iowa, John (Katrina) Mathias of Batavia, Iowa; two stepsons, Craig (Raquel) Smith, Luke Smith; a stepdaugther, Randy (Ben) Ogle; a grandson, Tyler Mathias of Birmingham, Iowa; four step-grandsons, Ben, Randy, Luke and Craig; four great-grandchildren, Xavier, Bentley, Ryan, Kane; eight step great-grandchildren, Paityn, Devyn, Mia, Kira, Riley, Chloe, Lily, Destiny; and a sister, Charlotte (Bill) Weaver of Birmingham, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a grandson, Ryan Mathias.

Funeral Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at Zion Bible Church with Pastors Mike Mosier and Phil Ross officiating. Burial will be at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Birmingham, Iowa. No visitation is planned. Memorial contributions in Jane’s honor may be directed to Zion Bible Church, or HCI Hospice. Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.