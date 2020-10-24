Waters New Conservation Director

Mount Pleasant native Caleb Waters has been on the job for one week now as the new Henry County Conservation Director. Waters was previously the watershed coordinator for the Lake Geode Watershed Project and last year was honored with the Circle of Excellence award from the Iowa Agriculture Water Alliance (IAWA) as part of the second annual Iowa Watershed Awards program. Waters was honored alongside four other watershed coordinators who also received IAWA Iowa Watershed Awards for their multitude of contributions and steadfast dedication to improving water quality across the state. The Lake Geode Watershed Project is one of the largest partner-based projects across the state, involving conservation efforts on both public and private lands. Waters also previously served on the Henry County Conservation Department Board of Directors. He takes the place of longtime Department Director John Pullis who resigned at the end of September.