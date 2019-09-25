Water Tower Facelift Project Will Affect Parking

The Mt. Pleasant Municipal Utilities would like to inform the Mt. Pleasant Community that the downtown Water Tower is scheduled for an exterior facelift with work scheduled to begin on Monday, October 7, 2019. Water Tower A is located in the downtown City parking lot between S. Jefferson and S. Jackson Street. As part of our ongoing maintenance program, the exterior tower will be completely power washed and repainted. The project is expected to be completed in approximately two weeks, weather permitting.

As a precautionary measure, the following areas located adjacent to the water tower work site will be closed to public parking:

City Parking Lot between S. Jefferson and S. Jackson St.

Alley between S. Jefferson and S. Jackson St.

Parking area behind 220 W. Monroe St. (Old City Hall)

The 100 block of S. Jackson St.

The VFW parking lot on S. Jackson St.

Smith Tax Enterprises at 301 W. Washington – Parking lot at the corner of W. Washington and S. Jackson St.

The Mt. Pleasant Municipal Utilities regrets any inconvenience that this planned maintenance project will cause. For questions or additional details, please call our office at 319-385-2121.