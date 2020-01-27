Water Shut-OffWritten by Theresa Rose on January 27, 2020
The Mt. Pleasant Municipal Utilities will have water shut-off to tie into the new Ground Storage Reservoir Tank located at 602 N. Lincoln Street. Water will be shut-off at 10:00 p.m. Monday, January 27th, 2020 to 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 28th, 2020.
The following locations will be without water during this time:
- From the railroad tracks on N. Lincoln St. to 2nd
- Cedar Lane from N. Lincoln St. to N. Cherry St.
- Mapleleaf Dr. from N. Lincoln St. to N. Cherry St.
- Cherry St. from Oak St. to Mapleleaf Dr.
- Carol Ave. from Cedar Lane to Mapleleaf Dr.
- Lombardy Rd. from Cedar Lane to Mapleleaf Dr.
- Palm Ave. from Cedar Lane to Mapleleaf Dr.
- Hamlin St. from Oak St. to Cedar Lane
- Linn St. from Oak St. to Cedar Lane
- Jones St. from N. Sycamore St. to N. Cherry St.
- Sycamore St. from Jones St. to Oak St.
- All of E. Burky Lane
The Utilities regrets any inconvenience and appreciates your patience and understanding. For questions, please call 319-385-2121 (24 Hr.).