Water Shut Off

Mount Pleasant Municipal Utilities will have to shut off water in order to tie into the new water main on 235th Street a the Big Creek Bridge. Water will be shut-off from 8:30 am to about 4 pm on 235th from Goodyear Road to Franklin Avenue. This will include West Highland South. The Utilities apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause. Please call 319-385-2121 with any questions or concerns.