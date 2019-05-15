Water Shut Off

The Mount Pleasant Utilities will have a water shut-off so crews can abandon the old water mains in the downtown area on Friday, May 17 from 8:30 am to about 4 pm. The following areas are included in the water shut-off….

Monroe Street from Jackson to Adams. The 100 block of West Monroe on the square will have water.

North Adams from the train depot to Monroe Street.

The intersection of Main and Monroe will also be closed during this time.

The Utilities apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause. Please call the Mt. Pleasant Utilities at 319-385-2121.