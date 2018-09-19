Watch for Scams in Hurricane Florence’s Wake

Des Moines, Iowa – In the wake of widespread damage caused by Hurricane Florence, the Iowa Insurance Division is cautioning Iowans to watch out for opportunistic investment or charitable scams.

“Iowans know that natural disasters can bring out the best in people as neighbors help neighbors through extremely tough times. Unfortunately, natural disasters can also bring out the worst in scammers seeking to profit from the misfortune of others,” Iowa Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen said. “Unsolicited investment offers seeking to capitalize on the aftermath of Hurricane Florence should be approached with extreme caution.”

The Iowa Insurance Division is reminding Iowans to watch for red flags of hurricane-related investment scams, including unsolicited email, social media messages, crowdfunding pitches or telephone calls promoting investment pools or bonds to help storm victims.

The Iowa Insurance Division also cautioned about fraudulent charitable solicitations that prey on the goodness of people seeking to help those in need.

“There will undoubtedly be fraudulent solicitations for charities in Florence’s wake so it’s important for Iowans to do their research,” Ommen said. “As with any charitable contribution, those who want to contribute to relief efforts should send contributions to charitable organizations with an established track record of getting donations to victims.”

Iowans can find more tips and information to protect yourself from fundraising and charity abuses on the Iowa Attorney General’s website. (https://www.iowaattorneygeneral.gov/for-consumers/general-consumer-information/charitable-giving)