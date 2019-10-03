Washington Street Accident Report

Mount Pleasant Police investigated a two vehicle accident Wednesday, October 2 at about 8:20 pm at the intersection of East Washington Street and South Cherry. Tasha Edwards of Mount Pleasant was driving eastbound on Washington and stopped to turn left onto Cherry. As she pulled into the westbound lane she pulled into the path of a car driven by Gracie Rice of New London. The Rice vehicle struck the Edwards vehicle causing a estimated total $8,000 in damages. Edwards was cited for failure to yield upon a left turn. Rice was treated at the scene for minor injuries.