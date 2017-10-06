Washington School Threat Deemed Non-Credible

Washington School Threat Deemed Non-CredibleWritten by Theresa Rose on October 6, 2017
Upon further investigation conducted by local law enforcement and Washington Community School
District (WCSD) officials, it has been determined that the student accused of making alleged threats
involving the high school, never made the threats. Two students posted falsified information against
a student of which the accused had no prior knowledge. Those who initiated the false and misleading
social media posts may face further discipline and/or legal consequences.
Due to confidentiality laws, local law enforcement and WCSD staff will not share specific information
about individuals involved, discipline, or legal ramifications. WCSD staff are taking appropriate
measures to ensure the safety of our students and staff. Moving forward, the district will continue
working with students and staff on appropriate usage of social media.