Washington School Threat Deemed Non-Credible

Upon further investigation conducted by local law enforcement and Washington Community School

District (WCSD) officials, it has been determined that the student accused of making alleged threats

involving the high school, never made the threats. Two students posted falsified information against

a student of which the accused had no prior knowledge. Those who initiated the false and misleading

social media posts may face further discipline and/or legal consequences.

Due to confidentiality laws, local law enforcement and WCSD staff will not share specific information

about individuals involved, discipline, or legal ramifications. WCSD staff are taking appropriate

measures to ensure the safety of our students and staff. Moving forward, the district will continue

working with students and staff on appropriate usage of social media.