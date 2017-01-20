Washington House Fire

On January 20th, 2017 at approximately 4:20 AM the Washington County Communications Center received multiple reports of a house fire at 609 East Washington Street in Washington. The callers reported that the top level of the house was fully engulfed in flames and that someone was possibly inside the residence. Washington Fire Department personnel were dispatched along with the Ainsworth Fire Department and Washington County Ambulance. One occupant was pronounced dead at the scene and the State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted. The name of the victim is being withheld and will be released at a later time. The cause of the fire is undetermined and is currently under investigation. Further information will be released as it becomes available. Also responding to the scene were personnel from the Washington Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Alliant Energy.