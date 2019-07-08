Washington County to Break Ground for New Emergency Operations Center

Washington County is pleased to announce a ceremonial ground breaking has been scheduled for Wednesday July 10th at 3:30 PM for the new Washington County Emergency Operations Center and Washington County 911 Communications building. The new construction will be located between the existing Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Washington County Jail at 2183 Lexington Blvd., Washington. Refreshments will be provided and questions can be directed to Cara Sorrells at 319-653-2107 or csorrells@wps.co.washington.ia.us.