Washington County Participates in No Shave November

Washington County Participates in No Shave NovemberWritten by Theresa Rose on November 16, 2018
Members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Washington Police Department and the Washington County Jail are participating in “No Shave November” as a way to raise money for Hospice of Washington County. The organizations have several members who are letting their beards grow and collecting donations to give to Hospice. If you see a bearded Law Enforcement Officer or Jailer, please thank them for their efforts and feel free to help out Hospice of Washington County by giving to the cause.