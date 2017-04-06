Washington County Bridge Replacement

The Iowa Department of Transportation will hold a public information meeting Tuesday, April 25, to discuss the proposed replacement of the Iowa 1 bridge over Camp Creek approximately 3 miles south of Iowa 22 in Washington County. The proposed project provides for replacing the existing Camp Creek bridge with a 120-by-44-foot concrete slab bridge using accelerated bridge construction (ABC) methods, where the new bridge will be constructed just east of the existing bridge and then slid into place.

Traffic will be detoured during construction using Iowa 22, U.S. 218/Iowa 27, and Iowa 92.

All interested persons are invited to attend this meeting anytime between 5 and 6:30 p.m. at the Kalona Public Library, 510 C Ave. The meeting will be conducted utilizing an open forum format. Iowa DOT staff will be present to informally discuss the proposed improvements. No formal presentation will be made.

The meeting space is accessible for persons with disabilities. However, if you require special accommodations at the meeting, please notify the Iowa DOT contact listed below by April 20.

For general information regarding the proposed improvements or public meeting, contact Jim Armstrong, district engineer, Iowa DOT District 5 Office, 307 W. Briggs, P.O. Box 587, Fairfield, Iowa 52556, phone 641-472-4171 or 800-766-4368, email James.Armstrong@iowadot.us.

Visit the Iowa DOT’s project-related public involvement event website at www.iowadot.gov/pim for information about scheduled public meetings and hearings, and opportunities to offer input to the Iowa DOT during the development of certain projects. To submit a comment online about this project, go to: www.bit.ly/Iowadot108471322.