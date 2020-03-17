Warren Robert Garrels(update final arrangements)Written by Theresa Rose on March 17, 2020
Warren Robert Garrels, Mt. Pleasant, died Friday, March 13, 2020 at Sunnybrook Assisted Living in Mt. Pleasant.
The Funeral service for Mr. Garrels will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 18 at the First United Methodist Church, 309 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. The Reverend David Bracht-Wagner will officiate. Burial will be in the Forest Home Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. Friends may call from 12 Noon to 9:00 PM on Tuesday at the Kimzey Funeral Home. There will be no family visitation.
Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the First United Methodist Church or the American Quarter Horse Association. Online condolences may be left at www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.
Warren Robert Garrels was born April 6, 1936 at the family home, rural Henry County. He was the son of Elmer Stanley and Wilma Florence (Beattie) Garrels. He attended Pleasant Lawn School through the 8th grade and graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1954. On August 30, 1959 at Elliott Lunning Chapel in Burlington, Warren married the love of his life, Barbara Ann (Hill) Garrels. Mrs. Garrels died May 8, 2018 at the University Hospitals in Iowa City.
Mr. Garrels was a lifelong farmer, primarily with grain and hogs. Beginning with his reining horse “Flash”, Warren began a long career in Quarter Horse breeding. He established Iris Quarter Horses, which was known and respected countrywide. His horses were frequent winners on dirt track and at county fairs as well as winning prestigious races at Prairie Meadows in Des Moines. Warren was a member of the Iowa Quarter Horse Association and Legacy Breeder with the National Quarter Horse Association. For registering a colt every year for 50 years, Warren was inducted into the American Quarter Horse Association Hall of Fame.
Warren was an enrolled member of the former Beulah Methodist Church. After Beulah Church’s closing, he became a member of First United Methodist Church. During part of his working years, Warren was a member of the Iowa National guard. He enjoyed playing in several card groups. As a motorcycle enthusiast, he and Barbara loved the “Poker Runs” until he settled into riding Goldwing motorcycles. They loved to travel, making trips out west for Cheyenne Frontier days and many other trips and cruises which took them around the country and locations around the world. Dear to their hearts were the countless hours they spent to attend events involving their children, granddaughters and great grandchildren.
Those thankful for sharing in Warren’s life include 2 daughters and their husbands, Kerry & Craig Voelker and Kendra & Jerry Ruschill, all of Mt. Pleasant; 3 granddaughters and their husbands – Jerilyn & Tyler Horn, Jordy & Tyler Dingman and Karley & Damien Dawson; 6 great grandchildren – Anders & Kendall Horn, Lucy & Logan Dingman and Demi & Owen Dawson; a brother and his wife – Richard & Elizabeth Garrels of Mt. Pleasant; a brother-in-law, David Peterson of Storm Lake, IA and a host of nieces and nephews and their families.
His parents, wife, a son – Scott Garrels, 3 brothers – Floyd, Clifford, and Stan Garrels and 2 sisters – Charlotte (Clyde) Summers and Ruth Ann Peterson precede Warren in death.
