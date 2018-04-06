Warrant Leads to Narcotics Arrest

On April 5, 2018 the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 2146 Cedar Avenue Batavia Iowa. Upon executing the warrant looking for stolen property an active Methamphetamine lab was discovered in the residence. Once a lab is discovered, law enforcement evacuated all individuals from the residence.

Methamphetamine task force from Jefferson, Henry and Des Moines County as well as Burlington Police and the State of Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement responded and cleaned up the active lab.

Arrested at the scene was George Michael Clark, D.O.B. 10-22-75 of 2146 Cedar Avenue Batavia. Charges as follows.

Felon in possession of a firearm, a Class “D” felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison and a $750 fine. Manufacturing 5 grams or less of Methamphetamine, a Class “C” felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $10,000 Keep a dwelling for the purpose pf Possessing, Selling, or Using Controlled substances, an “Aggravated Misdemeanor” punishable by up to 2 years in prison and a fine of $6,250 Possession of a precursor with intent to manufacture Methamphetamine, a Class “D” felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison and a fine of $750.

A criminal charge is only and accusation against the defendant, and the defendant is presumed to be innocent until and if convicted by a jury.

Assistance was also provided by the Fairfield Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Reserve and Midwest Ambulance.