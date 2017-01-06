WARDEN APPOINTMENTS

On this date, The Board of Corrections approved Corrections Director Jerry Bartruff’s recommendations for Warden appointments as follows:

Patti Wachtendorf is appointed Warden of the Iowa State Penitentiary. Warden Wachtendorf is currently the Warden of the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women. The appointment was necessary in order to fill the vacancy created when Nick Ludwick retired.

Sheryl Dahm is appointed Warden of the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women. Warden Dahm is currently the Warden of the Clarinda Correctional Facility. Deputy Warden Stephen Weis is appointed acting warden of the Clarinda Correctional Facility in the interim.

All appointees have extensive administrative corrections experience with proven leadership in the management, supervision and treatment of adult offenders.

All appointees will continue to focus on the Department’s Mission: Creating Opportunities for Safer Communities.