Wanda J. Brackey, 99, of Wayland, IA, died Friday, March 24, 2017, at Parkview Home in Wayland, IA.

There will be no services held for Mrs. Brackey. Burial, at Durham Cemetery, in Durham, IL, will be at a later date.

Born June 2, 1917, in rural Dallas City, IL, on the family farm, Wanda June was the daughter of Charles Irvin and Jeanetta Isabel “Nettie” Coffman Smiddy. She graduated from Dallas City High School. Wanda married Joseph Konecki, on November 19, 1936, in Carthage, IL. Following his death, she married Marlin “Mike” Brackey, on December 18, 1954, in Mt. Pleasant, IA. He preceded her in death in 1996.

In her younger years, Wanda was a production worker at Sheaffer Pen in Ft. Madison, IA. She was then a secretary for various businesses including the Mental Health Institute in Mt. Pleasant and the Juvenile Delinquent Department located at the Henry County Court House. Always a hard worker and not wanting to be idle, Wanda completed her working career as a hostess at Buff’s Truck Stop during her 80s.

Wanda loved to shop. She enjoyed playing Bridge and eating out with friends. A favorite pastime was taking a drive through the countryside.

Survivors include two daughters, Konnie (Denis Reid) Saliba of Memphis, TN, and Karen Springer of Bethel, CT; six grandchildren, Perryn Gull, Esther (Mike) Maiden, Andrew (Beth) Gull, Steve (Shawn) Meyer, Beth (Brent) Vander Molen, and Tim (Michelle) Meyer; a sister-in-law, Pauline Smiddy; and twelve great-grandchildren.

Along with her husbands, Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Patricia “Janie” Meyer; and nine siblings, Leah, Irvy, Ursa, Clarice “Ivy”, Clifford, George, Glenwood, Florence “Fern”, and Forrest “Bud”.