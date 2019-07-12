Wanda F. Miller

Wanda F. Miller, 90, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Savannah Heights in Mt. Pleasant.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019, from 1:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel where the family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. that evening. Funeral services will be held Monday, July 15th at 10:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Mt. Pleasant. Burial will be in the Trinity Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Hope Haven or First United Methodist Church. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com