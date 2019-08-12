Wanda Brooks

Wanda Brooks, 73, of Wayland, IA, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospital.

Visitation will be Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Wayland Mennonite Church from 4:00–7:00 p.m. with family present. A memorial service will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Wayland Mennonite Church with Pastors Kelly Slagel and Michael Swartzendruber officiating. Burial will be in Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests gifts of love and friendship be given to Wayland Mennonite Church or WACO Community Schools Foundation. Olson Powell Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Born January 7, 1946, in Mt. Pleasant, IA, Wanda Sue was the daughter of Walter Louis and Dessel Mae (Wilson) Bachman. She was a 1964 graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School. On November 15, 1964, she married Sid Brooks at First Baptist Church in Mt. Pleasant.

Wanda was a homemaker and provided in-home day care for 15 years. She was very active at Wayland Mennonite Church serving in many capacities including as a deacon, on the social committee, and helping start the Christian Education Program.

She enjoyed traveling, and most of all she loved spending time with family and friends, and following her children and grandchildrens’ activities.

Along with her husband Sid, Wanda is survived by two daughters, Tina (Jim) Conwell of Wayland, IA, and Tricia (Ken) Stirm of Des Moines, IA; one son, Tyler Brooks of Des Moines, IA; five grandchildren, Hailey Stirm, Kayla (Tony) Edgerly, Sara Conwell, Tanner Conwell, and Grace Conwell; one great granddaughter, Sawyer Edgerly; one sister-in-law, Bonnie Bachman of Rolla, MO; and nieces and nephews.

Wanda is preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Linda Magneson; and one brother, Dennis Bachman.