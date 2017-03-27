Wanda Brackey

Wanda J. Brackey, 99, of Wayland, IA, died Friday, March 24, 2017, at Parkview Home in Wayland, IA.

There will be no services held for Mrs. Brackey. Burial, at Durham Cemetery, in Durham, IL, will be at a later date. Gifts of love and friendship for Parkview Activity Fund may be mailed to Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel, P.O. Box 656, Mt. Pleasant, IA, 52641. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com. Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel of Mt. Pleasant has assisted the family.