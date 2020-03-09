Walter “Dale” Chatterton

Walter “Dale” Chatterton 89, of Grandview passed away Saturday March 7, 2020 at the Wapello Nursing Home. Funeral Service for Dale will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Wapello, formerly The Dudgeon-McCulley Funeral Home. Burial will be in Wapello Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the funeral home. A memorial has been established for the family in Dale’s name. Online condolences may be left at sandhfuneralservice.com.

Dale was born on the family farm in Wapello, Iowa on December 26, 1930, the son of Walter and Mary Asplund Chatterton. As a young man he worked on the farm, raising American Saddle and Morgan horses and farming. He graduated from Wapello High School, class of 1949.

On October 19, 1952 he was united in marriage to Sylvia Stout in Wapello. Together they had a child Cathy. Dale was employed as a special needs bus driver and activity bus driver for L&M school, throughout his life. He also worked at Rath in Columbus Junction, City Water Manager in Grandview, Grain Processing Corporation in Muscatine, finish carpenter, the owner of “The Office” and the Grandview Corners Cafe in Grandview. He worked as a scale master at the transfer station until his retirement.

On April 11, 1998, Dale was married to Luella Fry in their home in Grandview.

Dale was a member of the Independent Order of the Oddfellows for 60 years. He served as the state of Iowa Grand Master in1991, and took great pride in placing a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during his term. He was also a 50 year member of the Grandview Fire Department, serving as the fire chief for several years. He was the proud owner of the fire truck once owned by the fire department when he was the chief. Dale enjoyed friends, boating flying, playing cards, golf and feeding the squirrels.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife Luella Chatterton of Grandview; daughter Cathy Gethmann and husband Cornell Gladbrook, IA, step-daughter Shirley McKinney and husband Steve, Blythewood, SC, step-son Michael Angelo and wife Annette, Syracuse, NE, granddaughter Cara Gethmann, step-grandchildren Heather McKinney, Jessica McKinney, Brian McKinney, Katie McKinney, Molly Wise, special grandchild Stephanie Schwanke, ten step-great grandchildren, sister Louise Blasi Walters of Pensacola, FL one sister-in-law, and one brother-in-law

Dale was preceded in death by his parents, mother-in-law Francis Fry and four brothers-in-law.