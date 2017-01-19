Walmart and Mt. Pleasant Arts IMPACT are teaming up to promote the arts in Mount Pleasant

A recent $2,000 grant from the Walmart store will assist the Mount Pleasant Arts IMPACT organization to support two community arts projects. First, an “Artists in the Schools” program this spring will bring arts professionals into some of the school district’s classrooms for interaction with students. Secondly, half of the grant will also supports a project to bring additional public art to the city of Mt. Pleasant.

The Mount Pleasant Arts IMPACT organization has the purpose of supporting all of the various local arts in order to foster an enhanced quality of artistic life in Mt. Pleasant for all residents. The acronym IMPACT stands for “Impacting Mount Pleasant Arts and Culture Together,” and the group is a 501(c)(3) organization.

The Walmart Corporation is committed to provide opportunities for people to live better, one community at a time. Walmart grant support to community organizations like Arts IMPACT form a strong partnership between business and community organizations to make Mt. Pleasant a more vibrant and better place to live.

Walmart has a long tradition of supporting quality-of-life organizations in the communities that they serve.