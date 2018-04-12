Walk to End Alzheimer’s Team Registration Event

The Alzheimer’s Association’s will hold a Walk to End Alzheimer’s Team Registration Event on Saturday, April 21 at Buffalo Wild Wings in Burlington from 11:30 – 1:30 pm.

Individuals who are passionate about ending Alzheimer’s and dementia and want to make a difference are invited to join other community members and form a team for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s event. This year’s regional Walk will be held on Saturday, October 13 at the Port of Burlington for the southeast Iowa area. Those interested in starting a team will enjoy appetizers and learn how they can get involved in the fight against Alzheimer’s and dementia and how to lead a fundraising team of family, friends and coworkers to help end Alzheimer’s and dementia. Tips and assistance on how to start a team, recruit team members, fundraising ideas and more will be available. Walk committee members will be in attendance to assist with questions and sign ups. All individuals who raise funds for the Walk have the opportunity to win drawing items just for registering, fundraising prizes, logo gear and other items for raising funds. Funds raised through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s event go to support local education, support services and research.

Volunteers are also needed to help plan the event and assist on Walk day. Time commitments vary from 2-4 hours a month for committee members and all those interested in helping plan the Walk event are encouraged to get involved. If you are unable to make the registration event on April 21st or wish to make a donation, please visit alz.org/walk to learn more. Teams, walkers and volunteers can sign up to register their team online and ‘virtual teams’ and walkers are also welcome.

To learn more about this event, why we Walk and how you can help build an amazing Walk team to help End Alzheimer’s and dementia contact Lavada Hartzell, 2018 Walk Team Retention Chair, at 319.759.4339. RSVP is requested for the April 21st event.

Alzheimer’s Association®

The Alzheimer’s Association is the world’s leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s research, care and support. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s. Visit alz.org® or call 800.272.3900 for more information and assistance.