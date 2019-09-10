WACO’s Edeker Preaches Fundamentals as Warriors Battle New London

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — Offensively, the WACO Warriors (1-1) look unstoppable. Defensively, however, is where head coach Chad Edeker believes his team needs to step up.

The Warriors are coming off a heart-breaking 63-56 loss to Janesville in Week Two, one in which they allowed over 400 yards rushing.

Edeker told KILJ tackling will be an emphasis this week as he game-plans for the explosive, top-ranked New London.

“We’ve got to eliminate the holes, our defensive line and linebackers need to squeeze the holes and make these running backs bounce it some” Edeker explained to KILJ.

WACO was gashed by Janesville junior tailback Carson Pariseau who ran for 332 yards on just 25 totes.

He added six touchdowns, to boot.

“We aren’t playing our technique, it’s stuff we can see on tape, we are going to correct and hope we can contain New London’s ground attack.”

The Tigers, as we all know, feature Shea Summerfield, who like Pariseau had six touchdowns on the ground last week.

But, WACO features one of the highest powered offenses not only in the area, but in the state.

Their senior athlete Nik Coble is doing some of the most unthinkable things on the gridiron that I’ve ever covered.

Coble is on pace for a season that would see him throw for 1,640 yards, rush for 923 yards and accumulate 716 yards receiving.

Video. Game. Numbers.

He accounted for seven total touchdowns in last week’s loss to Janesville.

“He’s just a matchup nightmare” Edeker laughed.

“He’s just a terrific player. He throws the ball well. Nik can do it all.”

This Friday’s game will kick-off at 7:00 p.m. at WACO High School.