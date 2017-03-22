WACO Weekend Extravaganza !

The 2nd Annual Ultimate Warrior Pageant will be held Friday, April 7th, at 7 p.m. in the high school

gymnasium. Come for an evening of entertainment as some of WACO’s finest young men represent

school activities in teamwear, talent, and evening wear competitions. A silent dessert auction will be

held at intermission, and the audience will have a chance to “vote” with cash donations for the “people’s

choice” winner among the contestants. Aerial Energy and the WACO Dance Team will also be

performing. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students. All funds raised support students attending

school team-sponsored camps this summer.

Saturday, April 8th WACO Will Host Alumni Games , starting at 7 p.m. in the high school gymnasium .

WACO 2005 State Champion, Eric Davis, will wrestle current WACO coach and 2006 State Champion,

Seth Pugh to open the night. Former volleyball netters will continue the alumni celebration with their

own exhibition game. To conclude the evening, Coach Hilmer and the 2006 4th place WACO basketball

team will be recognized for their accomplishments. Some of those players will demonstrate their skills

in the closing alumni extravaganza. Admission on Saturday is free will donation. Interested Alumni

should contact: Paul Kissell at paul.kissell@wacocsd.org

Thank you for supporting WACO athletics!

###

For Release [Time, AM/PM Time Zone, Date]

11