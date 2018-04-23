WACO Waiting to See if New Washington Supt. Will Share Time

The resignation of Washington Supt Jeff Dicks affected not only the Washington School District but also the WACO District. During his tenure Dicks was willing to share his time with WACO but that doesn’t mean his replacement will. According to WACO school board president, Tim Graber, the Washington School Board is still interested in continuing the arrangement but is not making a commitment at this time. He said even though sharing has been part of the discussion with candidates it will probably be up to the new Washington Superintendent. Sharing with WACO is not a condition of hire. The Washington School board is interviewing the two finalist this week and hope to offer a contract very soon. Graber said even though one or two of his board members have been sitting in on interviews they only play a small part in the process and won’t be voting on the new superintendent. One of the finalists is Mt. Pleasant graduate Spence Evans.