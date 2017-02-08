WACO Student Performs with Symphony

WACO Sophomore, Joe Edeker will perform with The

Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra presenting their winter concert on Sunday, February 12th

at 7:00 p.m. in the IWU Chapel Auditorium in Mt. Pleasant.

The program will feature the Young Artist Competition winner, a high school student from

Burlington as well as a choir, made up of people from all over southeast Iowa. Edeker is a new

member of the cello section of the orchestra and will be performing along with WACO strings

instructor Denise Freyenberger, who plays viola with the group. Complimentary tickets are

available for students and their families. If you are interested, please contact Denise

Freyenberger. Edeker is the son of Chad and Amy Edeker

###