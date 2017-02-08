WACO Student Performs with Symphony

WACO Student Performs with SymphonyWritten by Theresa Rose on February 8, 2017
WACO Sophomore, Joe Edeker will perform with The
Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra presenting their winter concert on Sunday, February 12th
at 7:00 p.m. in the IWU Chapel Auditorium in Mt. Pleasant.
The program will feature the Young Artist Competition winner, a high school student from
Burlington as well as a choir, made up of people from all over southeast Iowa. Edeker is a new
member of the cello section of the orchestra and will be performing along with WACO strings
instructor Denise Freyenberger, who plays viola with the group. Complimentary tickets are
available for students and their families. If you are interested, please contact Denise
Freyenberger. Edeker is the son of Chad and Amy Edeker
