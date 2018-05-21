WACO School Board Meets 5-21-18

WACO School Board Meets 5-21-18Written by Theresa Rose on May 21, 2018
WACO Community School District
Regular Board of Education Meeting
Tentative Agenda
Media Center
WACO Junior/Senior High
Wayland, Iowa
Monday May 21, 2018
6:30 pm
I.
Call to Order
—
Roll Call
II.
Recognition of Visitors
III.
Approval of Agenda
IV.
Review WACO Mission
Statement
—
The mission of the WACO Community School District is to
develop responsible, productive citizens who view learning as a life
–
long process. WACO’s
educational environment encourages continuous improvement, problem
–
solving, measurable
outcomes, an
d community involvement.
V.
Consent Agenda
a.
Approval of Minutes
b.
Financial Reports
c.
Bills for Payment
d.
Open Enrollment
: Maddison Sieren (9) WACO to CAM, Jackson Gallup (K) WACO to New
London, Matilda Anderson (K) WACO
to Winfield, Holden Miller (K) MP to WACO, Jaylen Wagy
(3) MP to WACO, Jaydon Wagy (7) MP to WACO.
e.
Personnel
–
Hiring:
Paige Newman
, FACS. Resignations
:
Jason Liegois
, SPED,
Kathie Brune
,
Associa
te,
Anne Weir
, Junior Class Sponsor. Internal Transfer:
Skyler Rodgers
from third grade
to kindergarten.
VI.
Communications
a.
Public Forum
b.
School Board Recognition Month
c.
Trevor Lynn
–
Iowa House District 84
VII.
Old Business
VIII.
New Business
a.
Elementary Principal Contract
IX.
Administrative Reports
a.
Principals: Elementary
and High School
b.
Superintendent
X.
Board Reports/Comments
XI.
Adjourn