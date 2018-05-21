WACO School Board Meets 5-21-18

WACO Community School District

Regular Board of Education Meeting

Tentative Agenda

Media Center

WACO Junior/Senior High

Wayland, Iowa

Monday May 21, 2018

6:30 pm

I.

Call to Order

—

Roll Call

II.

Recognition of Visitors

III.

Approval of Agenda

IV.

Review WACO Mission

Statement

—

The mission of the WACO Community School District is to

develop responsible, productive citizens who view learning as a life

–

long process. WACO’s

educational environment encourages continuous improvement, problem

–

solving, measurable

outcomes, an

d community involvement.

V.

Consent Agenda

a.

Approval of Minutes

b.

Financial Reports

c.

Bills for Payment

d.

Open Enrollment

: Maddison Sieren (9) WACO to CAM, Jackson Gallup (K) WACO to New

London, Matilda Anderson (K) WACO

to Winfield, Holden Miller (K) MP to WACO, Jaylen Wagy

(3) MP to WACO, Jaydon Wagy (7) MP to WACO.

e.

Personnel

–

Hiring:

Paige Newman

, FACS. Resignations

:

Jason Liegois

, SPED,

Kathie Brune

,

Associa

te,

Anne Weir

, Junior Class Sponsor. Internal Transfer:

Skyler Rodgers

from third grade

to kindergarten.

VI.

Communications

a.

Public Forum

b.

School Board Recognition Month

c.

Trevor Lynn

–

Iowa House District 84

VII.

Old Business

VIII.

New Business

a.

Elementary Principal Contract

IX.

Administrative Reports

a.

Principals: Elementary

and High School

b.

Superintendent

X.

Board Reports/Comments

XI.

Adjourn

