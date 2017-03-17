WACO School Board Meeting

WACO School Board MeetingWritten by Theresa Rose on March 17, 2017
WACO Community School District
Regular Board of Education Meeting
Tentative Agenda
Media Center
WACO High School
Wayland, Iowa
Monday March 20, 2017
6:30 pm
I.
Call to Order
—
Roll Call
II.
Recognition of Visitors
III.
Approval of Agenda
IV.
Review WACO Mission
Statement
—
The mission of the WACO Community School District is to
develop responsible, productive citizens who view learning as a life
–
long process. WACO’s
educational environment encourages continuous improvement, problem
–
solving, measurable
outcomes, an
d community involvement.
V.
Consent Agenda
a.
Approval of Minutes
b.
Financial Reports
c.
Bills for Payment
Personnel
Resignations:
1.
VI.
Communications
a.
Public Forum
VII.
Old Business
VIII.
New Business
a.
Consider Open Enrollment Request
b.
Resolution of support for the
WACO Trap Team Washington County Riverboat
grant application
c.
Consider Course Registration Handbook
d.
Approval of Purchase of Volleyball Equipment
e. Consider FY 2018 Budget Guarantee Resolution
IX.
Administrator’s Report:
a.
Principals: High School and Elementary
b.
Superintendent
X.
Adjournment