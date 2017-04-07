WACO School Board Meeting Monday

WACO Community School District

Regular Board of Education Meeting

Fiscal Year 2017-18 Budget/Calendar Public Hearing

Tentative Agenda

Media Center WACO Junior/Senior High

Wayland, Iowa

Monday April 10, 2017 6:30pm

I.Call to Order

Roll Call

II.Recognition of Visitors

III. Approval of Agenda

IV.Review WACO Mission Statement

—

The mission of the WACO Community School

District is to develop responsible, productive citizens who view learning as a life

-long process. WACO’s educational environment encourages continuous impro

vement, problem solving, measurable outcomes, and community involvement.

V. Public Hearing concerning the 2017-2018 proposed school calendar and 2017

-2018 proposed school budget

VI. Consent Agenda

a.Approval of Minutes

b.Financial Reports

c.Bills for Payment

d.Open Enrollment

e.Personnel

VII. Communications

a.Public Forum

b. School picture vendor presentations

VIII. Old Business

a. Adoption of Fiscal Year 2017-2018 School Budget

b. Adoption of Fiscal Year 2017-2018 School Calendar

IX. New Business

a. Approval of 2017-2018 WEA Collective Bargaining Agreement

b. Approval of Earth Science Textbooks

c. Approval of 2017 Graduating Class

X. Administrative Reports

a. Principals: Elementary and High School

b. Superintendent

XI. Board Reports/Comments

XII. Adjourn