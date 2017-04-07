WACO School Board Meeting Monday

WACO School Board Meeting MondayWritten by Theresa Rose on April 7, 2017
WACO Community School District
Regular Board of Education Meeting
Fiscal Year 2017-18 Budget/Calendar Public Hearing
Tentative Agenda
Media Center WACO Junior/Senior High
Wayland, Iowa
Monday April 10, 2017 6:30pm
I.Call to Order
Roll Call
II.Recognition of Visitors
III. Approval of Agenda
IV.Review WACO Mission Statement
—
The mission of the WACO Community School
District is to develop responsible, productive citizens who view learning as a life
-long process. WACO’s educational environment encourages continuous impro
vement, problem solving, measurable outcomes, and community involvement.
V. Public Hearing concerning the 2017-2018 proposed school calendar and 2017
-2018 proposed school budget
VI. Consent Agenda
a.Approval of Minutes
b.Financial Reports
c.Bills for Payment
d.Open Enrollment
e.Personnel
VII. Communications
a.Public Forum
b. School picture vendor presentations
VIII. Old Business
a. Adoption of Fiscal Year 2017-2018 School Budget
b. Adoption of Fiscal Year 2017-2018 School Calendar
IX. New Business
a. Approval of 2017-2018 WEA Collective Bargaining Agreement
b. Approval of Earth Science Textbooks
c. Approval of 2017 Graduating Class
X. Administrative Reports
a. Principals: Elementary and High School
b. Superintendent
XI. Board Reports/Comments
XII. Adjourn