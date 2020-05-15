WACO School Board Meeting Agenda

WACO Community School DistrictRegular Board of Education MeetingTentative AgendaMedia CenterWACO Junior/Senior HighWayland, IowaMonday May 18, 20196:30 pm**Due to the current public health crisis, the meeting of the Board will be held electronically. The public can request access to the meeting by emailing Superintendent Armstrong at chris.armstrong@wacocsd.org**I.Call to Order—Roll CallII.Recognition of Visitors III.Approval of AgendaIV.Review WACO Mission Statement—The mission of the WACO Community School District is to develop responsible, productive citizens who view learning as a life-long process. WACO’s educational environment encourages continuous improvement, problem-solving, measurable outcomes, and community involvement.V.Consent Agendaa.Approval of Minutesb.Financial Reportsc.Bills for Paymentd.Open Enrollment: e.Personnel-Hiring: Julie Klett, Lead Special Education Teacher, Elissa Swafford, HS Special Education, Robert Shaw, HS English, Jenny Pasch, Cheerleading Sponsor, Brad Shettler, Head JH Volleyball Coach. Resignation: Corey Oswald, Asst JH Boys Basketball.VI.Communicationsa.Public Forumb.School Board Recognition MonthVII.Old Businessa.VIII.New Businessa.2020-2021 WEA Agreementb.2020-2021 Administrative SalariesIX.Administrative Reportsa.Principals:ElementaryandHigh Schoolb.SuperintendentX.Board Reports/CommentsXI.Adjourn