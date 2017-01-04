WACO schedule change notification

Wayland, Iowa January 4, 2017: WACO Community School District is announcing two

date changes to the 2016-2017 Master School Calendar.

Friday, February 17th 2017 was previously designated as a Plus 1 Friday and will now be a

Professional Development day for teachers. NO daycare will be offered at WACO Elementary

Friday, March 31st 2017 was previously scheduled as Professional Development and will now

be a Plus 1 day. Regular Daycare will be offered at WACO Elementary.

We encourage you to update daycare providers, and anyone that may be responsible for bus

drop off/pick up.

WACO will continue to communicate these calendar changes.