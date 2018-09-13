WACO Royalty

The WACO Homecoming King and Queen were announced Wednesday night. Reigning over the festivities are Matthew Leichty and Caitlin Sells. Matthew is the son of Karen Leichty and Garry and Lori Leichty. Caitlin’s parents are Shannon and David Sells. The WACO student body voted on the court last week and then selected the King and Queen from the court. Other members of the 2018 Homecoming Court at WACO are…Clara Schmitz, Nadiya Brown, Wyatt Harbison and Colton Horak.