WACO Orientation Date Changed

Wayland, Iowa August 9, 2017:

WACO 7th grade Orientation as well as New Student Orientation (8th -12th grade students) will be moved to Tuesday, August 22nd at 6:00 p.m. in the High School Library. There will not be Orientation on August 21st as previously released.

Be sure to watch our Activity calendar at www.wacocsd.org . There is a great free mobile app RSchool Activity Scheduler to keep up to date on WACO events.

Follow us on Facebook: WACO CSD, Wayland, Iowa

Please contact Principal: Mr. Jeff Nance with questions: jeff.nance@wacocsd.org or

319-256-6200.